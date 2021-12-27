Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2027

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market is valued approximately USD 5.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Light Gauge Steel Framing consist of structural frames fabricated through cold formed steel sections, to protect from corrosion they are made from a mixture of zinc and aluminum or coated with zinc. It can be used to construct a structure, such as load-bearing exterior walls, non-load bearing interior walls, floor joists, curtain walls, and roof trusses. It allows quick building and also provides larger space comparatively to wood frame construction. It is being developed with various innovations, in terms of technology like improved safety, strength, and stability. It also takes lesser time to complete.

The large number of commercial buildings, such as hotels, retail stores, medical centers, garages, and warehouses boost the market growth. Further, increasing investments in large industries along with the rise in construction activities and modern, eco-friendly designs has led the adoption of Light Gauge Steel Framing across the forecast period. for instance: in 2021, Apax Partners backed Gritec bought StrucSoft Solutions with a focus on the manufacturing, architecture, construction and engineering industries. However, high maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with being pollution-free and a source of raw material for green building technology, the adoption & demand for Light Gauge Steel Framing is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Light Gauge Steel Framing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in construction of residential and non-residential buildings in developing countries like India & China . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, customer awareness regarding eco-friendly and less completion time would create lucrative growth prospects for the Light Gauge Steel Framing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hadley Group

Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems LLC

Precision Walls Inc.

QSI Interiors Ltd.

Metek U.K. Ltd.

Intelligent Steel Solutions Ltd.

FRAMECAD Ltd.

Aegis Metal Framing

CRACO Manufacturing Inc.

Emirates Building System

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Long Span

Wall Bearing

Skeleton

By End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

