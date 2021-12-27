Cloud Storage Market 2021 | Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Cloud storage is a complete solution package, which includes software and services to manage, maintain, and store data in a virtual environment. It helps both large and small & medium enterprises to store and access relevant information from data center through the Internet. These data centers are maintained at distant places and are connected through networks, which enable the users to access information using the Internet.

Cloud storage gives additional cost benefits to the enterprises, as it doesn’t require any on-premise storage and hardware components. In the recent years, cloud storage adoption has reached newer heights, owing to growth in need for advanced data storage, large resource scalability, and data mobility across various industry verticals such as banking, government, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT, retail, healthcare, and many others. The cloud storage solution is delivered through multiple deployment modes such as private, public, and hybrid models.

The global cloud storage market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in ICT spending by governments in several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, rise in concerns over data loss and recovery has given rise to the cloud storage industry among several user types including large and small and medium enterprises.

In the coming years, small and medium enterprises are expected to adopt cloud storage technology at a rapid pace due to low cost of deployment, easy accessibility, flexible payment model, and growth in demand for data backup and disaster recovery services. However, data privacy apprehension in public cloud deployment is one of the key factors obstructing the cloud storage market growth.

The global cloud storage market is segmented based on component type, deployment mode, user type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component type, the market is categorized into software and services. Considering deployment mode, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid models. User type covered in the study includes large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, government and education, healthcare, telecommunication & IT, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in the cloud storage market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google, Inc., VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and others. These players have adopted strategies such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and collaborations to enhance their product penetration in the global cloud storage market.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides in-depth market analysis of cloud storage market globally, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industry experts worldwide for global cloud storage market.

The report provides highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the cloud storage market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Cloud Storage Market Key Segments:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By User Type

BFSI

Government & Education

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others (Business Service Providers, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, and Construction)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

