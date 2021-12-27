Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market is valued approximately USD 19.55 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Factors such as rising purchase of packaging products, increase in consumption of perishable products and government initiatives for strengthening cold chain infrastructure arefew factors expected to fuel the market demand. For instance: in 2020, the government of India approved 27 new integrated cold chain projects, with an investment of $67.1 million (INR 743 crore), for integrated cold chain and value addition infrastructure development programAlso, investment made by market players for equipment testing is also expected to drive the market demand. For example; in 2020, Danfoss Editron inaugurated a new in-house testing laboratory in Lappeenranta, Finland. However, high installation costs and high energy consumption impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also other factors such as, increasing number of refrigerated warehouses and the increasing penetration of organized retail stores in emerging economies like India, China are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

. Asia pacific, Europe, Nrth America, Latin America and rest of the World is considered in the regional analysis of global industrial refregertion system. North America is the leadingregion across the world in terms of market share owing to the aggressive and convenient marketing of frozen food products in the number of varieties such as bowl meals, skillets and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth opportunities observed from cold-chain storage infrastructure in various countries such as India, Japan, and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Refrigeration Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Controls

Emerson Electric Co.

Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.,

Evapco, Inc.

Guntner GmbH & Co. KG

LU-VE S.p.A.

Bitzer S.E.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Compressors

Condensers

Evaporators

Controls

Others

By Application:

Refrigerated Warehouse

Food & Beverage

Chemical, Petrochemical, & Pharmaceutical

Refrigerated Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

