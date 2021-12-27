Software-Defined Networking Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

Software-defined networking (SDN) is a technology that creates a global view of the network to provide centralized, intelligence-based network control by separating the control logic from off-device computer resources. This technology has redefined the networking architecture by providing a flexible way to manage and control complex networks through efficient resource and data traffic management.

Communication providers are increasingly adopting SDN for improved agility and robustness, ease in network congestion, cost and time efficiency, flexibility in network infrastructure, automation of tasks, and rapid innovation. Varying network conditions and application demands encouraged industries, including BFSI, telecom, education, defense, and manufacturing among others, to implement this emerging networking technology.

Complex network traffic patterns, increasing cloud computing services, need for mobility services and efficient infrastructure, and big data analytics are the major factors that drive the market growth. On the other hand, lack of standardization and awareness among enterprises is likely to limit its growth. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services and need for technological advancement are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Leading players and their key business strategies are analyzed in the report to gain a competitive insight into the market. The key vendors of SDN market offer various solutions to manage and control the complexity of networking. In addition, acquisitions and partnerships are the strategies employed by key players to enhance their offerings and expand their customer base.

For instance, in December 2014, Dell Inc. collaborated with Cumulus Networks to start Midokura, a software-defined network start-up that provides network virtualization solution available for Dell’s hardware and the network operating system of Linux. In April 2015, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired Embrane Inc., a software defined networking firm to extend its product offerings and expand its customer base.

Other leading players in the market include Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Big Switch Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

The world software defined networking market is segmented on the basis of solution, end user, vertical, and geography. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into physical network infrastructure, virtualization and control software, professional services, and SDN applications & network services. The end-user segment is categorized into telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Software defined networking is implemented across domains such as IT, consumer goods & retail, BFSI, defense, telecom, healthcare, and others. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of software defined networking market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current trends and future estimations have been outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during the forecast period has been provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY PLAYERS

Dell Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Big Switch Networks, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of solution, end user, vertical, and geography.

MARKET BY SOLUTION

Physical network infrastructure

Virtualization and control software

Professional services

SDN applications & network services

MARKET BY END USER

Telecommunication service providers

Cloud service providers

Enterprises

MARKET BY VERTICAL

IT

Consumer goods & retail

BFSI

Defense

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report

Get 20% Off On Various License Types

