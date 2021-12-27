Pumps Market 2021: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2027

Pumps Market is valued approximately at USD 95.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027

The increasing use of pumps in construction applications like sludge handling of mud, silt, chemical dosing and others, in power generation industry due to development of new power plants and investments by the prominent market players to expand their customer base are expected to fuel the growth in the market. For Instance: in 2018, Pumpman Holding LLC acquired the assets of Brooklyn (a New York based Federal Pump), to position the company in New York pumps market . Also excess water extraction in some countries leading to decline in water level which is increasing the demand of high head pumps.

India witnessed 61% decline in its water level between 2007 and 2018 owing to excess ground water extraction. However, turbulent economic situation of the world is expected to impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing demand for clean water coupled with depleting water resources owing to rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pumps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand for energy fuels due to increasing investment in oil and gas sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising infrastructure development schemes in the region raising demand for pumps for water treatment, irrigation, power generation and others which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pumps market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Grundfos Pump Corp.

Xylem, Inc.

Ingersoll – Rand Plc

Flowserve Corp.

SPX Flow, Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Sulzer Ltd.

Pentair Plc

Iwaki America, Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Centrifugal Pump

– Axial Flow Pump

– Radial Flow Pump

– Mixed Flow Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

– Reciprocating

– Rotary

– Others

Others

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Agriculture

Power generation

Construction & building services

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pumps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

