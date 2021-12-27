Refinery Catalyst Market 2021: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2027

Refinery Catalyst Market is valued approximately at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Refinery Catalyst contains platinum as a catalyst that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphtha into high-octane liquid products. Refining catalyst produces high valued elements that are used in, diesel, petrochemicals and gasoline. The increasing demand for high octane fuel, particularly in the countries like U.S., Japan and others, and also for FCC catalyst complimented with rising investment by companies in technology, innovation and research and new product development are expected to drive the market for the forecast period. For Instance: in 2020 BASF SE developed Fortune, a new FCC catalysts, for gasoil feedstock. Fortune is based on BASF’s Multiple Framework Topology (MFT) technology to deliver superior butylene over propylene selectivity while maintaining catalyst activity. However, the availability of alternate fuel such as biofuel coupled with adoption of Go Green campaign impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, advantages associated with hydrocracking catalysts such as ability to handle a wide range of feedstock material is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Refinery Catalyst market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to inclination toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions coupled with regulatory bills for promoting the biofuel industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing number of private sector companies and government initiatives regarding FDI for the sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Refinery Catalyst market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Zeolyst International
BASF SE
Chevron Corporation
Johnson Matthey
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.
Albemarle Corporation
Haldor Topsoe A/S
DuPont
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Zeolites
Metallic
Chemical Compounds
Others
By Application:
FCC Catalysts
Alkylation Catalysts
Hydrotreating Catalysts
Hydrocracking Catalysts
Catalytic Reforming
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Refinery Catalyst Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
