Refinery Catalyst Market 2021: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2027

Refinery Catalyst Market is valued approximately at USD 6.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Refinery Catalyst contains platinum as a catalyst that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphtha into high-octane liquid products. Refining catalyst produces high valued elements that are used in, diesel, petrochemicals and gasoline. The increasing demand for high octane fuel, particularly in the countries like U.S., Japan and others, and also for FCC catalyst complimented with rising investment by companies in technology, innovation and research and new product development are expected to drive the market for the forecast period. For Instance: in 2020 BASF SE developed Fortune, a new FCC catalysts, for gasoil feedstock. Fortune is based on BASF’s Multiple Framework Topology (MFT) technology to deliver superior butylene over propylene selectivity while maintaining catalyst activity. However, the availability of alternate fuel such as biofuel coupled with adoption of Go Green campaign impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, advantages associated with hydrocracking catalysts such as ability to handle a wide range of feedstock material is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Refinery Catalyst market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to inclination toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions coupled with regulatory bills for promoting the biofuel industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing number of private sector companies and government initiatives regarding FDI for the sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Refinery Catalyst market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zeolyst International

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

Johnson Matthey

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Albemarle Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

DuPont

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Zeolites

Metallic

Chemical Compounds

Others

By Application:

FCC Catalysts

Alkylation Catalysts

Hydrotreating Catalysts

Hydrocracking Catalysts

Catalytic Reforming

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Refinery Catalyst Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

