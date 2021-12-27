Digital Signature Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Digital signature is a mathematical technique, which is used to prove the authenticity of an electronic document or message such as e-mails, word file, PDF, and others. It is considered equivalent to handwritten signature, which implies that a message sent with a valid digital signature has similar attributes as that of handwritten signature and cannot be denied by the sender.

Furthermore, digital signature is a part of electronic signature, which uses public key infrastructure (PKI) for data encryption and decryption. PKI is a set of policies, roles, and procedures that facilitates the authenticated and secured electronic transfer of data for various network activities such as internet banking, e-commerce, and other internal activities.

In addition, cryptocurrency is a digital asset used as a medium of exchange to secure the transactions and avoid excessive creation of additional currency units. It reduces the time of operation & use of paper-ink as well as increases the operation competency of processes. It secures truncation from end-to-end, and offers data control, integrity, and transparency.

The global digital signature market is driven by factors such as technological advancements, increased penetration of smartphones, surge in online transactions, low costs of cloud computing platforms, and high penetration of internet worldwide. The other contributing factors include high acceptance of digital signatures in internal processes or communication in enterprises, enhanced operational efficiency, reduced turnaround time, and reduction in costs due to implementation of digital signatures, and growing need for data security and authentication on account of increase in cyber-attacks.

However, resistance to adapt the existing applications or systems for the implementation of digital signatures and heavy investment hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, innovation in technology, increase in adoption of hybrid platforms, and new legislations promoting the use of digital signature are expected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period.

The global digital signature market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on the type of component, the global digital signature industry is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on the deployment type, the market broadly categorized into on-premise and cloud-based.

According to the industry vertical, digital signature industry is segmented into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), education, government, healthcare & life science, IT & telecommunication, real estate, human resource, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the global digital signature market is provided in the report to understand the market dynamics.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations for the period of 2014-2022 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the digital signature industry, and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments.

Comprehensive analyses of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analyses of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analyses of leading players operating in the digital signature industry are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies adopted by these companies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Ascertia

Adobe Systems, Inc.

DocuSign

Entrust Datacard Group

eSignLive by VASCO

Gemalto N.V.

IdenTrust Inc.

Kofax Limited (A Lexmark Company)

RPost Technologies

Secured Signing Limited

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By component

Hardware

Software

Services

By deployment type

On-premises

Cloud-based

By industry vertical

BFSI

Education

Human resource

IT & telecommunication

Government

Healthcare & life science

Real estate

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the unified communication market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

