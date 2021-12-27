Fleet Management Market 2021| Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Fleet Management Involves Vehicle Financing, Driver Management, Fuel Management, Safety Management, Vehicle Maintenance, And Vehicle Telematics Of Aircraft, Watercraft, Light Commercial Vehicle (Cars, Minivans, And Others), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Trucks, Buses, Trailers, Tankers, And Others), And Railway.

It Benefits Businesses That Are Greatly Dependent On Transportation Of Goods And Services, With Immense Productivity And Efficiency. Other Advantages Offered By Fleet Management Include Operational Competency, Enhanced Safety Of Vehicle & Driver, Finance Management, Real-Time Fleet Tracking & Analysis.

The Growth Of The Fleet Management Market Is Driven By Rise In Need To Manage Fleet In A More Efficient Way, Increase In Concerns About Safety Of A Vehicle & The Associated Driver, Stringent Government Regulations Toward Vehicle Maintenance & Tracking, Obligatory Incorporation Of Electronic Logging Device (Eld) In Fleet, Rise In Adoption Of Wireless Technology Owing To Their Decreasing Costs And Easy Availability.

Advent And Integration Of Iot And Information, Communication, & Technology (Ict) Into Industries Such As Automobiles, Logistics, And Transportation Drive The Market Growth. In Addition, Compliance To Government Regulations To Minimize Co2 Emission & Continuous Tracking Of Driver Behavior, Vehicle Tracking, Real-Time Visibility, Driver Management, And Others Have Resulted In High Market Prospects.

Furthermore, Effective Communication Network With Emergence Of 4g, 5g, And Other Wireless Technologies; Growth In Vehicle Replacement Market; And Increase In International Trade Fuel The Market Growth. However, Cost Sensitivity Among Local Players And Less Integrity Of Information Restrain The Market Growth. Transportation And Logistics Industry Is Expected To Offer Lucrative Opportunities For The Fleet Management Businesses In The Near Future.

The Global Fleet Management Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Component, Communication Technology, Vehicle Type, Industry, And Geography. In Terms Of Component, The Fleet Management Industry Is Bifurcated Into Solution And Services. Solution Segment Is Further Segmented Into Asset Management, Operation Management, And Driver Management Solutions;

Whereas Services Is Subsegmented Into After-Sales Services, Claim Inspection Services, Vehicle Tracking/Follow-Up Services, And Customer Relationship Management (Crm). Based On Communication Technology, The Market Is Divided Into Gnss And Cellular System. Key Industries Served By The Fleet Management Market Include Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, And Others (Construction, Manufacturing, And Energy). Geographically, The Fleet Management Market Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.

Key Benefits

In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Fleet Management Market Along With The Dynamics Is Provided In The Report To Understand The Market Scenario.

Quantitative Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations From 2014 To 2022 Is Provided To Assist Strategists And Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Examines The Competitive Structure Of The Fleet Management Industry, And Provides A Clear Understanding Of The Factors That Influence The Market Entry And Expansion.

A Detailed Analysis Of The Geographical Segments Enables Identification Of Profitable Segments To Market Players.

Comprehensive Analyses Of The Trends, Subsegments, And Key Revenue Pockets Are Provided In The Report.

Detailed Analyses Of The Key Players And Their Business Strategies Are Anticipated To Assist Stakeholders To Take Informed Business Decisions.

Profile Analyses Of Leading Players Operating In The Fleet Management Industry Are Provided In The Report, Which Highlight The Major Developmental Strategies Such As Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, And New Product Launches Adopted By These Companies.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Players

Tomtom N.V.

Navico

Fleetmatics Group Plc

At&T Inc.

Mitac International Corporation

Ibm Corporation

I.D. Systems

Telogis

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Freeway Fleet Systems

Other Companies Mentioned In The Report Include U.S. General Services Administration, Uber Technologies, Inc., Ola Cabs (Ani Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Lyft, Didi Chuxing, Grab, European Gnss Agency (Gsa), Spireon, Inc., Trimble Transport And Logistics, Fleet Robo Fleet Management Solutions, Dc Velocity, Scope Technologies, Troncalnet, Famsa, Carssa Courier Company, Altos Hornos De Mexico (Ahmsa), Grupo Autofin De Monterrey, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, And Others.

Fleet Management Market Key Segments

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Aircraft

Railway

Watercraft

By Component

Solution

Driver Management Solution

Operation Management Solution

Services

After-Sales Services

Claim Inspection Services

Vehicle Tracking/Follow-Up Services

Customer Relationship Management (Crm)

By Communication Technology

Gnss (Satellite)

Cellular System

By Industries

Retail

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Others (Manufacturing, Construction, And Energy)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Lamea

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the unified communication market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

