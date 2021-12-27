Pressure Sensor Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Reportocean

Pressure sensors, also known as pressure transducers, are primarily used to measure liquid and gas pressure. They are projected to be used in various systems to measure other variables as well, such as fluid/gas flow, water level, altitude, and speed. They are widely used across industries such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics.

For instance, in automotive industry, pressure sensor is commonly used to monitor the pressure of crucial parameters such as transmission, fuel, and oil. In addition, it is used to monitor the tyre pressure, pressure measurement of exhaust gas recirculation, barometric pressure measurement, and gasoline direct-injection systems.

High-frequency RF-MEMS pressure sensors are incorporated into different types of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets to perform different operations more precisely. Pressure sensors have a wide range of applications in consumer electronics to provide comfort, indoor navigation, and user-friendly interface. Growth of smartphones and tablets market drives the growth of MEMS pressure sensors market. High reliability, cost-efficiency, compact size, and reliability offered by pressure sensors drive their demand.

Additionally, government regulations that mandate the use of pressure sensors in vehicles to ensure drivers’ safety, facilitate the adoption of these sensors among the automotive industry. However, low sensitivity to shock and vibration restrains the market growth. Irrespective of these challenges, emergence of new pressure sensor technologies is expected to provide growth greater opportunities to the market players.

The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. By type, it is divided into piezoresistive, capacitive, resonant solid state, optical, electromagnetic, and other sensors. By application, the market comprises automotive, consumer electronics, oil & gas, medical, industrial applications, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in this report are Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Analog Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Damco Corporation, and others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

BY TYPE

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Resonant Solid State

Optical

Electromagnetic

Others

BY APPLICATION

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Oil & Gas

Medical

Industrial Applications

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

