Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research | by Report ocean

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market by region.

With the increasing amount of business data, its backup and recovery has been one of the most challenging issues. Further, the advent of cloud computing and software-defined data centers with virtualized infrastructure components delivered as a service has elevated the need for data protection in the current business scenario.

The need for a common service for data protection by cloud service providers necessitated the evolution of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS). DPaaS is a web-delivered cloud-based service designed to safeguard data assets of businesses. Several companies deploy DPaaS for better network security and advanced data security for data in transit as well as data at rest.

Businesses seek advanced cloud features for better management and high scalability in their services. The increasing demand for cost effective DPaaS and disaster recovery services have enhanced the growth avenue of the global data protection as a service market. Further, growing concerns regarding data loss, increasing need for data backups & archives, and governance, risk & compliance requirements for storage have driven the global market at a remarkable extent. However, high incurrence of costs and complexity in cloud DPaaS deployment are the identifiable restraints of the DPaaS market growth.

The DPaaS market is segmented into deployment model, service type, end user, and geography. Public, private, and hybrid cloud are the various deployment models mentioned. Further, the types of services are Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and Storage as a Service (STaaS). Large enterprises and small & medium enterprises are the end users analyzed in the report. Geographically, the DPaaS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

Some of the significant players in the global DPaaS industry that are profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Commvault Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, VMware, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, and Cisco Systems.

KEY BENEFITS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the market, with global DPaaS market trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, which is provided to highlight the financial competency of the market

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the DPaaS industry

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, service type, end user, and geography.

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

BY SERVICE TYPE

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

BY END USER

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the unified communication market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

