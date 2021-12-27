Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Players with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands and Supply Forecast 2030

percutaneous coronary intervention Growth 2021-2030 , Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider percutaneous coronary intervention, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, percutaneous coronary intervention size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global percutaneous coronary intervention market accounted for USD 8,679.1 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.10 % during the forecast period.

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a procedure used to treat the narrowing of coronary arteries. In this procedure, a catheter is used to place a small structure, i.e., a stent to open blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed owing to plaque build-up. Factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and growing geriatric population are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of heart diseases and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures are expected to fuel the demand for percutaneous coronary intervention. The increasing geriatric population is also propelling the growth of the market. However, the risk of infection and stringent government regulations are the major challenges for the market.

The global market for percutaneous coronary intervention has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been divided into coronary stents, PTCA catheters, and coronary guidewire and accessories. Coronary stents are further sub-segmented into drug-eluting stents, bare metal stents, and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds. PTCA catheters are further sub-segmented into balloon catheter and guiding catheter.

By accessories, the product type segment is further categorized into inflation devices, torquer, RHV (Y-connector), control syringe, manifold, extension line, and others.

Based on end user, the market has been divided into hospitals and specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research and academic institutes, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global percutaneous coronary intervention market are Abbott, ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc, Comed B.V., Cook, Cordis, Medtronic Plc, Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Merit Medical System, Terumo Corporation, and others.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global percutaneous coronary intervention market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on product type and end user

> To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global percutaneous coronary intervention market

Target Audience

> Global percutaneous coronary intervention solution providers, manufacturers, and suppliers

> Research and development (R&D) companies

> Market research and consulting service providers

> Academic institutes and universities

Key Findings

> The global percutaneous coronary intervention market is expected to reach a value of USD 15,205.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.10%.

> On the basis of product type, the coronary stents segment is projected to be largest, registering a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period.

> By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the largest at USD 6,680.0 million by 2023.

> On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas market is expected to be the largest at an estimated value of USD 6,068.7 million by 2023.

> Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 8.14% from 2018 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Western Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact AnalysisWhat should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyse the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyse the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

