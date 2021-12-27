Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global irritable bowel syndrome treatment marketsize, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The irritable bowel syndrome treatment market was valued at $1,071 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $2,012 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a gastrointestinal disorder of gut that may be identified by colon muscle contraction. It majorly affects the large intestine. In addition, it is associated with the malfunction of the bowel, and majorly occurs in geriatric population. Diarrhea, constipation, alteration & discomfort in bowel function, bloating, and abdominal pain are some of the common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

Endoscopy and blood test are normally performed to detect this irritable bowel syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome is classified into three types such as IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with constipation (IBS-C), and mixed IBS. Treatment of irritable bowel syndrome include proper medicines, change in diet, stress relief, and counseling. Medicines used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome include rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others.

Significant increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders such as alteration of bowel habit, abdominal pain, adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increase in level of stress, and unhealthy diet are the key factors that fuel the growth of the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), it was estimated that irritable bowel syndrome affects around 25-45 million in the U.S. in 2016.

Moreover, company developing products with symptom specific application and subsequent launches, increase in geriatric population, and rise in awareness programs for irritable bowel syndrome treatment are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome in female is expected to further boost the growth of global irritable bowel treatment market during the forecast period. However, high competition among the key players related to pricing and lack of specific treatment which treat all the symptoms of this disorder are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into type, product, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with constipation (IBS-C), and Mixed IBS. On the basis of product, the market is classified into rifaximin, eluxadoline, lubiprostone, linaclotide, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D)

– IBS with Constipation (IBS-C)

– Mixed IBS

By Product

– Rifaximin

– Eluxadoline

– Lubiprostone

– Linaclotide

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Allergan plc

– Ardelyx Inc.

– Astellas Pharma Inc.

– AstraZeneca plc

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Johnson & Johnson (McNeil Consumer Healthcare)

– Novartis AG

– Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Bausch Health

– Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

– Callisto Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Synergy Pharmaceuticals)

– Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

