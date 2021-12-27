Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market was valued at $2,902 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,184 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is common among women of childbearing age. PCOS causes infrequent or prolonged menstrual cycle or excess male hormone levels. Presently, there is no cure for PCOS, however, medications are used to regulate menstrual cycle and manage symptoms of PCOS.

The polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of PCOS, rise in awareness among the patient population about PCOS, and increase in popularity of combination therapy drives the market growth. In addition, easy accessibility to PCOS therapeutics, rise in demand for PCOS medication, and technological advancements for detection of PCOS influence the market growth. However, lack of approved therapeutics and unknown etiology and pathophysiology of PCOS is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, it is classified as insulin-sensitizing agent, oral contraceptive, antiandrogens, anti-obesity drugs, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

– Insulin Sensitizing Agent

– Oral Contraceptive

– Antiandrogens

– Anti-Obesity Drugs

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Providers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Allergan plc.

– AstraZeneca plc

– Bayer AG

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Johnson and Johnson

– Mylan N.V.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– SANOFI

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Merck KGaA

– Ferring BV

