Adaptive Robotics Market 2021-2030 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast | (CAGR) of 26%

The global adaptive robotics market value was US$4,974 million in 2020. The global adaptive robotics market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The market anticipates reaching US$55,095 million by 2030.

Advanced robotics that is capable of reducing human effort, improving productivity, and making good decisions is known as adaptive robots. Intelligent robots, such as adaptive robots, sense the data and make appropriate decisions based on AI and other industry 4.0 technologies. These robots can also learn from their surroundings and experience. With the help of feedback databases, they can build competencies. In spite of the fact that the robots are not overtly programmed, they display almost human-like intelligence. They also play a role in various sectors, including electrical & electronics, chemical, rubber, automotive, and food & beverage.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Several industries like automotive and medical are using collaborative robots and industrial robots, fueling the global adaptive robotics market growth.

Automating manufacturing processes at a faster pace has led to a surge in demand for adaptive robotics.

The global adaptive robotics market is growing due to increasing awareness about adopting adaptive robots in manufacturing sectors.

The urbanization of cities results in more renovation and reconstruction projects, which, in turn, will increase the demolition industry. Therefore, the adoption of automation and robotics is forecast to propel the growth of the global adaptive robotics market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a major impact on the construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries during its outbreak. Production was halted or severely restricted in the manufacturing sector. On a global scale, construction, transportation, and supply chains faced challenges. The decline in the manufacturing of robots and their demand in the market hampered the growth of the global adaptive robotics market. In contrast, industries are gradually returning to regular production and services. Consequently, the adaptive robotics market is likely to see a recovery during the forecast period as manufacturing companies begin to ramp up at their capacity.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific held dominance in the global adaptive robotics market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period due to the heavy investment in developing fully automated manufacturing facilities to increase production with efficiency, innovating robotics research and development, and accelerating the adoption of robots among SMEs and large enterprises.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the global adaptive robotics market are:

ABB

Kuka AG

Rethink Robotics GmbH

Robotiq Inc

SCHMALZ

Soft Robotics Inc.

SoftBank Group Corp

Universal Robots A/S

Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co Kg

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global adaptive robotics market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

RFID Tags

Sensor

Intelligent System

Others

Software

Data and Operation

Asset Management Solution

Analytics Solutions

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Handling

Assembling

Welding

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Automotive

Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

