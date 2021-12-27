Veterinary CRO Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions | by Reportocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global veterinary CRO market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global veterinary CRO market was valued at $485.5 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $894.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global veterinary CRO market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Contract research organizations (CROs) are companies that aid in conducting research for a sponsor company. Moreover, veterinary CROs are companies, which are specialized in in-vivo studies that involve companion animals. Sponsor companies seek provision from veterinary CROs to support research and development programs for biopharmaceutical industries.

Furthermore, different types of services are provided by veterinary CROs such as clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization & regulatory support. These services are utilized by veterinary medicine manufacturers to test the safety and efficacy of veterinary drugs, which are used in different indications such as oncology, neurology, and infectious diseases.

The factors that boost the growth of the veterinary CRO market include surge in ownership of companion animals and rise in animal health expenditure. Furthermore, other factors such as increase in prevalence of various diseases among companion animal acts as a major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, lack of standardization in veterinary CROs is a factor that restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in awareness related to animal healthcare across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The veterinary CRO market is segmented into service type, animal type, indication, and region. On the basis of service type, the market is divided into clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization & regulatory support, and others. By animal type, the market is classified into dogs, cats, and others. Depending on indication, it is categorized into oncology, infectious disease, neurology, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global veterinary CRO market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative service types facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Service Type

o Clinical Trials

o Toxicology

o Market Authorization & Regulatory Support

o Others

By Animal Type

o Dogs

o Cats

o Others

By Indication

o Oncology

o Infectious Disease

o Neurology

o Others

By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest Of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

– Clinvet

– KLIFOVET AG

– Lohlein & Wolf Vet Research

– Oncovet Clinical Research

– ONDAX Scientific

– Triveritas

– Veterinary Research Management (VRM) Ltd

– VetPharm, Inc.

– VETSPIN SRL

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– AlcheraBio

– Likarda

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the veterinary CRO market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

