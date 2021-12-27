Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global antifibrinolytic drugs market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global antifibrinolytic drugs market was valued at $1,3593 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,9333 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Antifibrinolytic is a type of drug that helps in the formation of blood clot. These drugs prevent the breakdown of fibrin, which is the main protein involved in blood clotting. These drugs can be used to prevent serious bleeding in patients suffering from life threatening conditions such as hemophilia, very heavy menstrual bleeding, or some types of vascular tumors. They are also widely used to prevent or control bleeding during or after surgery or after a traumatic injury. An increase in usage of these drugs has been witnessed since past few years, owing to their increased applications.

Rise in medical surgeries including dental and cardiac, accidental trauma, and increase in incidence of angioedema across the globe are the major factors that drive the antifibrinolytic drugs market growth. Antifibrinolytic drugs play a crucial role in the prevention of clot lysis and blood loss. Considerable surge in prevalence of bleeding disorders propels the antifibrinolytic drugs market growth. However, high cost of these drugs hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in research & development for developing novel innovative antifibrinolytic drugs is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of indication, end-users, and region. On the basis of indication, it is classified into gynecology, hereditary angiedema, fibrinolytic response testing, surgeries, and others. By end user, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and healthcare specialty process.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

? Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Indication

– Gynecology

– Hereditary Angiedema

– Fibrinolytic Response Testing

– Surgeries

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Trauma Centers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Acic Fine Chems

– Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals

– Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

– Akorn

– Mylan N.V.

– Pfizer (GenMed)

– Sanofi SA

– Zydus Cadila

– Takeda

– Amerigen Pharms Ltd

