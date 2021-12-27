Medical Laser Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global medical laser marke size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global medical laser market size was valued at $6,947 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $16,230 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019-2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global medical laser market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Laser stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength creating high-intensity light. The adoption of medical lasers has increased due to its diverse medical applications including ophthalmology, dermatology, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The advantages offer by the medical lasers include reducing blood loss, decreasing postoperative discomfort, reducing the chance of wound infection, and achieving better wound healing.

There is an increase in the demand for medical lasers, owing to rise in incidence of eye disorders due to growth in aged population, increase in number of patients using advanced laser-based treatments globally, and surge in importance of aesthetic laser procedures. However, stringent safety regulations and high rate of failure of laser-based surgical procedure restrain the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for laser treatment in the emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global medical laser market players.

The global medical laser market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end use, and region. Based on the product type, the market is classified into solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. The solid-state laser systems segment is further categorized into holmium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Ho: Yag) systems, erbium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Er: Yag) systems, neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet laser (Nd: Yag) systems, potassium titanyl phosphate laser systems, alexandrite laser systems, ruby laser systems, and Q switch laser.

Moreover, the gas laser systems are divided into CO2 laser systems, argon laser systems, krypton laser systems, metal vapor laser systems, helium-neon (He-Ne) laser systems, and excimer laser systems. Based on application, the market is categorized into ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, urology, cardiovascular, and others. The ophthalmology segment is divided into refractive error surgery, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and others. In addition, the dermatology segment is divided into skin resurfacing, pigment treatment, tattoo removal, hair removal, and others.

The urology is divided into lithotripsy and tissue ablation. The gynecology segment is divided into vaginal rejuvenation and others. Further, the cardiology segment is categorized into coronary artery disease, ventricular and supraventricular arrhythmias, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease. Based on end user, the market is segmented into surgical, cosmetic, and dental. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019-2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global medical laser market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Solid-State Laser Systems

o Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

o Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

o Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

o Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

o Alexandrite Laser Systems

o Ruby Laser Systems

o Q-switch lasers

– Gas Laser Systems

o CO2 Laser Systems

o Argon Laser Systems

o Krypton Laser Systems

o Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

o Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

o Excimer Laser Systems

– Dye Lasers Systems

– Diode Laser Systems

By Application

– Ophthalmology

o Refractive Error Surgery

o Cataract Surgery

o Glaucoma Surgery

o Others

– Dermatology

o Skin Resurfacing

o Pigment Treatment

o Tattoo Removal

o Hair Removal

o Others

– Gynecology

o Vaginal Rejuvenation

o Others

– Dentistry

– Urology

o Lithotripsy

o Tissue Ablation

– Cardiovascular

o Coronary Artery Disease

o Ventricular and Supraventricular Arrhythmias

o Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

o Congenital Heart disease

– Others

By End User

– Surgical

– Cosmetic

– Dental

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o India

o China

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– IRIDEX Corporation

– Lumenis Ltd.

– Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

– CryoLife, Inc.

– Novartis AG

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Biolase Inc.

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc.

– Syneron Medical Ltd.

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report)

– Quantel laser

– Nidek CO., LTD.

– Topcon Corporation

– DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l.

– SharpLight Technologies

– Sciton, Inc.

– Alma Lasers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the medical laser marke at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

