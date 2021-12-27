USB Cable Market 2021-2030 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast | (CAGR) of more than 16%

USB cable market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the USB cable market by region.

The global USB cable market size was more than USD 11.33 million in 2020. The global USB cable market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 16% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A USB cable connects a USB device to a host device, such as a computer, gaming console, or other USB devices. The Universal Serial Bus 1.1 specification allows for USB cables to work with devices that are universal serial bus 2.0-compliant. Universal serial bus cables may have different types of connectors. Connectors refer to the type of plug end.

These plugs connect to devices and hosts via corresponding receptacles. The wide range of connector types includes Standard A, Standard B, Micro-A, Mini B, Micro AB, and Micro B. Computers have receptacles called Universal Serial Bus ports, which are Standard-A receptacles. The Standard B type of receptacles is used to connect large peripherals, such as scanners and printers. Small portable devices such as cellular phones and digital cameras utilize the micro and mini receptacles universal serial bus.

Factors Affecting the Market

Consumer electronics are the main factor driving the USB cable industry during the forecast period.

With the increase in video distribution on demand, video conferencing, gaming, and surveillance devices, USB cables are rapidly becoming obsolete. In addition, there is an increase in the number of data centers, which is opportunistic for the industry growth. These factors point towards the rapid growth of the USB cable market in the future.

Another factor driving the growth of the USB cable market is the development of USB technology and the emergence of USB 4. This sector poses a lucrative market opportunity for the development of USB cables. Furthermore, the emergence of USB type C provides a boost to the market.

USB security concerns are a significant hindrance to the market’s growth.

COVID-19 Impact

A margin of influence has arisen in the global USB cable market due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Obtaining raw materials is one of the major concerns for market players, where shipping costs and time are the primary considerations. However, COVID-19’s negative impact on the USB cable market growth is forecast to be limited in nature and be gone by the end of 2020, as USB cable products are likely to see a substantial increase in demand in a post-pandemic situation.

Regional Overview

During the forecast period, the North American USB cable market is forecast to grow at the highest rate in large part due to the extensive market penetration and adoption of smart computing devices there.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Players

Several leading prominent competitors profiled in the global USB cable market are:

Nikon Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.

Panasonic Corporation

Bose Corporation

Belkin

ION Audio

Tripp Lite

Xilinc Inc.

Digilent Inc

Future Technology Devices International Ltd.

Other prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global USB cable market segmentation focuses on Type, Functionality, Product Type, Application, Industrial Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

USB Type A

USB Type B

USB Type C

Segmentation based on Functionality

USB 1.x

USB 2.0

USB 3.x

USB 4

Segmentation based on Product Type

USB Data Cable

USB Charger

Multifunctional USB Cable

Segmentation based on Application

Smartphone

Camera

Camcorder

Printer

Scanner

Computer

TV

Others

Segmentation based on Industrial Vertical

Commercial

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

