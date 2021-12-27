IVF Services Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

The global IVF services revenue market generated $12,506 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $25,563 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology, which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global IVF services revenue market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income worldwide are the factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global IVF services market during the forecast period. However, factors such as complications associated with IVF treatment, high cost, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in fertility tourism and surge in number of fertility clinics are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the near future.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

– Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

– Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

– Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical Centers

– Clinical Research Institutes

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o New Zealand

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Ambroise Paré Group

– amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

– AMP Center St Roch

– AVA Clinic Scanfert

– Bangkok IVF center

– Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital)

– Betamedics

– Biofertility Center

– Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

– Bloom Fertility Center

– Bourn Hall Fertility Center

– Bourn Hall International

– Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC

– Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

– CHA Fertility Center

– Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)

– Cloudnine Fertility

– Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

– Cyprus IVF Centre

– Dansk Fertilitetsklinik

– EUVITRO S.L.U.

– Fakih IVF Fertility Center

– Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

– Fertility Associates

– Fertility Center Berlin

– Fertility Center of San Antoni

– Fertility First

– FIV Marbella

– Fivet Centers Prof. Zech

– Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd

– Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

– Heidelberg University Hospital

– Houston Fertility Center

– International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM

– IVF Canada

– IVF NAMBA Clinic

– IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pacífica

– IVF Spain

– IVI Panama

– Ivinsemer

– KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre

– Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology Centre

– LIV Fertility Center

– Manipal Fertility

– Maria Fertility Hospital

– MD Medical Group

– Medfem Fertility Clinic

– Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

– Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

– New hope fertility center

– Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic

– OVA IVF Clinic Zurich

– Procrea Fertility

– RAPRUI Srl

– Repromed

– SAFE Fertility Center

– Sanno Hospital

– Servy Massey Fertility Institute

– Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

– Shanghai United Family Hospital

– Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

– Southend Fertility and IVF

– StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic)

– The ARC-STER Center

– The Bridge Centre

– The Cape Fertility Clinic

– The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit

– The Lister Fertility Clinic

– The Montreal Fertility Center

– Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

– Trianglen Fertility Clinic

– TRIO Fertility

– Virtus Health

– Vitanova

– VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens

– Wunschkinder

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the IVF services revenue market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

