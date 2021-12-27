Varicella Live Vaccine Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis | by Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global varicella live vaccine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.The global varicella live vaccine market was valued at $2,714 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,222 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth. Varicella live vaccines contain an attenuated form of the varicella zoster virus. These vaccines help build immunity against varicella zoster virus as the infection can cause serious diseases such as chicken pox and herpes zoster. Immunization against these diseases is necessary as chicken pox can lead to serious complications such as bacterial infections of the skin and soft tissues in children.

Moreover, herpes zoster is another painful condition that is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus after primary infection. Therefore, immunization with varicella live vaccine serves as an effective method for prevention of these diseases. These vaccines are mainly of two types such as monovalent and combination. The monovalent vaccines contain a single strain of a single antigen such as varicella live vaccines, contain weakened strain of varicella zoster virus. However, the combination varicella vaccines contain multiple strains of infectious agents.

The factors that boost the growth of the varicella live vaccine market include surge in immunization programs across the globe. Moreover, rise in awareness related to the use of varicella live vaccines and surge in adoption of varicella vaccination worldwide also fuel the growth of the varicella live vaccine market. However, high monetary inputs associated with the production of the products restrict the growth of the market. Conversely, growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period .

The global varicella live vaccine market is segmented based on product, application, provider, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into monovalent varicella vaccine and combination varicella vaccine. By application, it is divided into chicken pox immunization, herpes zoster immunization and measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) immunization.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global varicella live vaccine market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

– By Product o Monovalent Varicella Vaccine

o Combination Varicella Vaccine –

By Application

o Chickenpox immunization

o Herpes Zoster Immunization

o Mumps, Measles, Rubella and Varicella (MMRV) Immunization –

By Provider

o Public Provider

o Private Provider

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

– Changchun BCHT Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

– Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Green Cross Holdings (GC Pharma)

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation)

– Novo Medi Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

– Sanofi

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– VHB Life Sciences

– Wockhardt Ltd.

