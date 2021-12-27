Influenza Vaccine Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry | by Report Ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global influenza vaccine market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global influenza vaccine market was valued at $3.96 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. Four types of influenza viruses include type A, B, C, and D. The most common types of influenza viruses responsible for seasonal flu each year are type A and B. These viruses enter into the respiratory system of an individual, and are transmitted to other individuals by direct contact or inhalation of virus-laden aerosols. The ideal method to prevent influenza is through vaccination.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global influenza vaccine market include increase in government initiatives to ensure well-being of population, minimal side effects associated with influenza vaccines, advancements in existing vaccines, and development of new vaccines. In addition, upsurge in funding and investments by companies in R&D activities supplements the growth of this market. However, longer timelines required for vaccine production and higher costs associated with the development hinder the growth of the market globally. Conversely, routine immunization programs in developed and developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global influenza vaccines market is segmented into vaccine type, type, technology, age group, route of administration, and region. By vaccine type, it is bifurcated into quadrivalent and trivalent. Depending on type, it is segregated into seasonal and pandemic. As per technology, it is classified into egg-based and cell-based. According to age group, it is divided into pediatric and adult. On the basis of route of administration, it is categorized into injection and nasal spray. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global influenza vaccine market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allows companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Vaccine type

o Quadrivalent

o Trivalent

By Type

o Seasonal

o Pandemic

By Technology

o Egg-based

o Cell-based

By Age Group

o Pediatric

o Adult

By Route of Administration

o Injection

o Nasal Spray

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– AstraZeneca Plc.

– Biodiem

– CSL Limited

– Emergent BioSolutions

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

– Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Sanofi Pasteur SA

– Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the influenza vaccine market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

