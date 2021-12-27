Solid State Battery Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Solid state battery is a technology, which utilizes both solid electrodes and solid electrolytes. It is an ideal substitute of conventional lithium-ion battery. It is comparatively smaller and cheaper as compared to current liquid-based lithium-ion batteries. Also, the current lithium-ion batteries are flammable and create a lot of heat.

Getting rid of the liquid electrolyte used in today’s lithium-ion batteries results in higher energy density, faster charging times, and lesser need for battery cooling. Thus, manufacturers focus on developing and using batteries containing solid electrolyte to prevent leakage and attain higher energy density and faster charging time. In 2014, Sakti announced the production of a battery, which are expected to feature twice the density as compared to conventional batteries, and are cost-effective.

Several other industry giants have also started developing solid state batteries that can be used for different applications. Volkswagen has made a major investment in California solid-state battery startup QuantumScape, to begin production of solid-state batteries for electric vehicle by 2025.

Increase in application of solid state batteries in the electric vehicle, healthcare, wearable, and drone sectors drives the growth of the global solid state battery market. Moreover, rise in need for solid state batteries in electric vehicle boosts the market growth. However, complex manufacturing process and high cost of solid state batteries restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in investment in the market, by industry giants such as Samsung and Hyundai is anticipated to offer future growth opportunities for the market.

The global solid state battery market is segmented based on type, capacity, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into thin film and portable battery. By capacity, the market is divided into less than 20 mAh, between 20 mAh & 500 mAh, and 500 mAh & above capacity batteries. Depending on application, it is fragmented into consumer & portable electronics, electric vehicle, energy harvesting, wearable & medical devices, and others. Based on region, the global solid state battery market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the global solid state battery market include Cymbet Corporation, Seeo Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH subsidiary), StmicroElectronics N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, Sakti3 Inc. (Dyson Ltd subsidiary), and Brightvolt, Inc. The other key players include Excellatron Solid State, LLC, Infinite Power Solution, Inc., Planar Energy Devices, Inc., QuantumEscape, Altairnano, and Solid Power, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global solid state battery market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Solid State Battery Key Market Segments:

By Type

Thin-film

Portable

By Capacity

Less than 20 mAh

Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh

500 mAh and above

By Application

Consumer and Portable Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Energy Harvesting

Wearable and Medical Devices

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key questions answered in the global solid state battery market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

