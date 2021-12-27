Drunk driver hits family in southern Taiwan, killing 1 and injuring 3

Huang (center) taken in for questioning. (Kaohsiung Police photo) Huang (center) taken in for questioning. (Kaohsiung Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An alcohol-impaired driver of a BMW hit a family of four while they were crossing the street at an intersection in Kaohsiung’s Qianjin District Sunday night (Dec. 26), killing a woman and injuring her husband and two daughters.

The woman, a 37-year-old surnamed Fan (范), suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest on the scene and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. Kaohsiung Municipal Ta-Tung Hospital said the woman’s husband, a 45-year-old surnamed Lin (林), suffered multiple fractures to his limbs and pelvis, CNA reported.

Lin’s two daughters have been transferred to Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

The younger daughter, 14, suffered head injuries and intracranial hemorrhaging and was transferred to an intensive care unit after undergoing operations. Her vital signs are stable, according to CNA.

Lin’s 15-year-old daughter suffered fractures to her face and feet as well as dislodged teeth. Her vital signs were stable as of Monday morning (Dec. 27) as she waited for operations.

The driver, a 38-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃), was held overnight by Kaohsiung police and questioned Monday morning. He is being referred to the prosecutor’s office on suspicion of drunk driving leading to death and other offenses.

A passenger in Huang’s car at the time of the incident was fined NT$3,000 for failing to prevent Huang from getting behind the wheel, per CNA.

Xinxing Precinct police said Huang had previously committed drunk driving offenses in 2006 and 2009. Both cases involved a collision with other vehicles and damage to the vehicles, not the people involved, according to the report.

A breathalyzer test administered after Sunday's accident revealed Huang to have a blood alcohol level of 1.24 milligrams per liter, about five times the legal limit. A preliminary investigation indicated he had been drinking with friends at a coffee shop in Yancheng District that afternoon.