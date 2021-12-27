Alexa
Self-health management revelers at Taipei's New Year's Eve party risk heavy fine

Taiwanese capital's countdown party will last from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/27 19:18
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's iconic New Year's Eve celebration will start at 6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 31), but those observing self-health management are not allowed to join the party.

The countdown venue will open to the public from 5 p.m., with the party kicking off at 6 p.m. and lasting until 1 a.m. the next day.

All attendees must enter the venue using the real-name registration system on TaipeiPASS, wear a mask, disinfect their hands, and have their temperature taken, according to the Taipei Department of Health.

People who have been asked to undergo self-health management following quarantine and those with suspected COVID symptoms are prohibited from entering. Violators will be fined NT$10,000-300,000 under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

The health agency also advised attendees to eat before coming, as food and drinks are not allowed during the event.

An observation area for the sick and injured will be set up at the Civic Service Centre on the first floor of Taipei City Hall, and there will be seven medical stations around the venue that will be identifiable by balloons marked with crosses.
