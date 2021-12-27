Milk tea tops Taiwan's most-ordered foodpanda items in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hand-shaken milk tea has topped delivery giant Foodpanda's list of most-ordered items in Taiwan this year; so many have been sold, in fact, that if the cups were stacked they would reach as high as 1,000 Taipei 101s.

Taiwanese are so fond of milk tea that the product was the king of orders in half of the country’s municipalities. Tempura was dethroned and took second place this year, followed by potsticker dumplings.

Taiwanese snacks, fast food items, and hand-shaken beverages were the three categories of orders delivered most via the platform this year. Sales for meals billed as healthy and nutritious doubled, which foodpanda attributes to increased health awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the only delivery service provider connecting Taiwan's four major convenience store chains, two leading pharmacy brands, and many supermarkets, foodpanda has revealed interesting insights into consumer behavior.

Orders for adult products, such as condoms and lubricants, soared by 20% between May and August as Taiwan experienced local COVID outbreaks and people were asked to stay home. The most popular period for these orders was 9 p.m. to midnight, accounting for a quarter of the total adult product sales.

Foodpanda Taiwan has partnered with over 80,000 stores to provide services to 90% of the total population. In 2019, it launched the pandamart online shop, which delivers items ranging from groceries to electronics within 30 minutes, according to the company.



(foodpanda Taiwan photos)