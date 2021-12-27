Kaplan Singapore appoints Dr Susie Khoo as President

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 December 2021 - Kaplan, one of the world's largest and most diverse education providers, has appointed Dr Susie Khoo as President of Kaplan Singapore effective March 2022. Dr Khoo joins Kaplan following seven years leading Ngee Ann Academy.











Dr Susie Khoo



(Credits: Kaplan Singapore)

David Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Kaplan International said: "We are delighted that Dr Khoo has agreed to lead Kaplan Singapore as we continue to build on our role in delivering quality private education in Singapore. She brings to the role a deep understanding of the Singapore education sector and a strong blend of academic and management experience to take Kaplan Singapore forward."

Dr Khoo brings a background of more than 20 years' experience in operational and academic leadership in the Singapore private education sector. She has held senior academic and management roles as Chief Executive and Dean of Ngee Ann Academy; Senior Vice President and Dean, PSB Academy; and senior positions at various other institutions. Dr Khoo brings tremendous knowledge and practical experience that align well with Kaplan's strategic vision to be a student-centred institution that embraces quality, diversity and inclusion.

"I'm excited about leading the Kaplan Singapore team and furthering the role Kaplan plays in delivering innovative and quality education opportunities for Singaporean and international students alike. Education has never been more important in helping people reach their fullest potential throughout life and I look forward to enhancing Kaplan's offering and further developing university partnerships for the future," said Dr Khoo.

Dr Khoo's academic qualifications include a Doctor of Business Administration, University of Newcastle, Australia; Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Sydney, Australia; Master of Social Sciences (Applied Economics), National University of Singapore; Graduate Diploma in Education, National Institute of Education, Singapore and a Bachelor of Arts, National University of Singapore.





About Kaplan Singapore

Kaplan in Singapore is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers and is the largest subsidiary of Graham Holdings, formerly The Washington Post Company. To date, Kaplan in Singapore has students from over 35 countries and regions, and has served over 85,000 graduates. With over 500 academic programmes for higher learning and professional certification courses available for skills development, Kaplan provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. www.kaplan.com.sg

