Taiwan's digital COVID vaccination certificate to be available Dec. 28

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Monday (Dec. 27) that Taiwan's digital COVID vaccine certificates will be available starting Tuesday (Dec. 28).

On Dec. 21, the EU announced that it would accept Taiwan-issued digital COVID-19 passports as equivalent to its digital own certificates. At a press conference on Monday, the CECC announced that Taiwan's "Digital COVID Health Certificates" will be available for download from Tuesday.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate system has integrated 60 countries and territories on five continents, including 27 EU member states and 33 non-EU member states. The U.S. has started to accept passengers with the EU certificates, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged countries to follow the standard, expanding the number of nations that accept the certificate

The CECC pointed out that the data fields, digital signatures, anti-counterfeiting mechanisms, personal data protection, QR code display, and digital certificate inspection results of Taiwan's digital certificates are in accordance with EU standards, especially when it comes to personal data protection. They can be downloaded from the digital vaccine certificate website from 8 a.m by anyone who has been vaccinated or undergone PCR testing in Taiwan and holds a valid passport.

There are three steps to obtaining the digital certificate:

Confirm identity Taiwanese citizens choose one of three options:

-ID number, health insurance card number, and valid passport number

-FIDO (Fast Identity Online) certification and valid passport number

-Natural person certificate and valid passport number

Foreign residents:

-UI number (統一證號) and health insurance card

-UI number and entry/exit permit number

-UI number and passport number Select either "Digital Vaccine Certificate" or "Digital Test Result Certificate" Obtain certificate:

-Click "download/print digital certificate" when a screen indicating a successful application appears.

-The file is in PDF format.

-Saving the file on a mobile device or desktop hard drive is recommended before printing it out.

-Those who do not have a printer but wish to print it out can opt for the convenience store option on the successful application screen. Click "get the convenience store print code." The system will produce the convenience store barcode or pickup number, which can be shown to store staff for printing.

The CECC stated that it is acceptable to present a QR code in printed format or on a mobile device. A color-coded message will then appear depending on whether the system accepts the digital certificate.

The center advised the public that different countries may have different verification methods. These digital certificates are only for use overseas; a domestic one is still under development.