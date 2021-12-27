Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Web real-time communication or WebRTC is a novel technology that enables peer-to-peer audio, video, and data communication between two web browsers without any need of additional plugins or downloads. The user only requires a compatible web browser as WebRTC does not require additional frameworks, applications, or plugins such as Flash, JavaScript API, Silverlight, or others. WebRTC offers high performance and low latency and, which eliminates the extra costs associated with the bandwidths across the wire.

The global WebRTC market growth is attributed to cost-effective benefits of the WebRTC technology, advancements in communication through web, and increase in adoption on WebRTC technology among enterprises, owing to its easy access on mobile devices & desktops and high performance in low cost.

Furthermore, rise in population, especially in Asia-Pacific, increase in ICT expenditure in the developing and the underdeveloped countries, high-speed connectivity, development of adequate internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America, and surge in number of youth population using smartphones are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. In addition, rise in awareness about the WebRTC technology among end users, rapid proliferation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in businesses, and growth prospects for WebRTC in untapped markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global WebRTC industry during the analysis period. However, lack of universal standards, increase in security & privacy concerns, and need to replace the existing Voice Over IP (VoIP)/video conferencing infrastructure are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, WebRTC is being standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which are expected to offer ubiquitous standards for WebRTC technology and widen its presence globally.

The global WebRTC market is segmented based on component, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further fragmented into voice calling & conferencing, video calling & conferencing, message & file sharing, and others (social networking and gaming). Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; telecom; public sector; media & entertainment; manufacturing; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global WebRTC industry include Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Polycom, Oracle Corporation, Tokbox Inc., AT&T Inc., Genband, Plivo, Twilio, Quobis, and Apidaze. These players have expanded their market presence by adopting various business strategies such as acquisition, geographic expansion, product development, strategic alliances, and collaborations.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global WebRTC market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global WebRTC industry and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Detailed analyses of the key players active in the global WebRTC industry and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analyses of leading players that operate in the global WebRTC industry have been provided, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Solution

Voice Calling & Conferencing

Video Calling & Conferencing

Message & File Sharing

Others (Social Networking and Gaming)

Services

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Web Real-Time Communication Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

