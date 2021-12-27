Taiwan reports 16 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 27) reported 16 imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 16 imported cases and no new confirmed local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the imported cases include 12 males and four females ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. They entered the country from the U.S. (case Nos. 17,027, 17,028, 17,031, and 17,033-17,037), Vietnam (case No. 17,029), Hungary (case No. 17,030), Kazakhstan (case No. 17,032), Philippines (case No. 17,038), South Korea (case No. 17,039), U.K. (case No. 17,040), Germany (case No. 17,041), and Indonesia (case no. 17,042) from Dec. 12-26.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,884,004 COVID tests, with 4,864,380 coming back negative. Of the 16,931 confirmed cases, 2,277 were imported, 14,600 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.