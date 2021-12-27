Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 16 imported COVID cases

COVID cases imported from US, Vietnam, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, UK, Germany, and Indonesia

  177
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/27 14:24
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 27) reported 16 imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 16 imported cases and no new confirmed local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the imported cases include 12 males and four females ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. They entered the country from the U.S. (case Nos. 17,027, 17,028, 17,031, and 17,033-17,037), Vietnam (case No. 17,029), Hungary (case No. 17,030), Kazakhstan (case No. 17,032), Philippines (case No. 17,038), South Korea (case No. 17,039), U.K. (case No. 17,040), Germany (case No. 17,041), and Indonesia (case no. 17,042) from Dec. 12-26.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,884,004 COVID tests, with 4,864,380 coming back negative. Of the 16,931 confirmed cases, 2,277 were imported, 14,600 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 20 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 imported COVID cases
2021/12/24 14:37
Taiwan reports 13 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 imported COVID cases
2021/12/23 14:19
Taiwan reports 14 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 14 imported COVID cases
2021/12/22 14:24
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases
2021/12/21 14:19
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 1 suspected infection
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 1 suspected infection
2021/12/20 14:34

Updated : 2021-12-27 15:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
"