Gogoro continues domination of Taiwanese electric scooter market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Scooter maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro continues its dominance of the electric scooter segment in Taiwan.

New data released by the Taiwan government for the first 11 months of the year show Gogoro ranked first out of nine brands, with 63,383 electric scooter registrations, according to Electrek. Aeon, which came in second, only had 7,228 registrations.

The remaining brands included eMoving (2,048), KYMCO (1,969), PGO (1,908), Yamaha (1,535), Suzuki (649), SYM (621), with all others totaling only 781 registrations. KYMCO and SYM are Taiwan’s two biggest scooter companies, but so far they have struggled to make a dent in the electric scooter sector, Electrek noted.

It’s also worth mentioning that Aeon, eMoving, PGO, Yamaha, and Suzuki all have partnership deals with Gogoro, allowing them to use swappable batteries from the Gogoro Network to power their electric two-wheelers.

Gogoro has also been making moves to expand beyond Taiwan. This year, the company has signed major partnership deals for its battery-swapping network (Gogoro Network) with Hero Motocorp in India and Yadea and DCJ in China, and it signed a deal with Gojek in November to bring electric scooters and the Gogoro Network to Indonesia.

The Taiwanese company also has plans to go public on the Nasdaq next year through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter and will see Gogoro list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GGR.