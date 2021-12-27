Alexa
Photo of the Day: Angry snowman on Taiwan's Hehuanshan

Hehuanshan sees up to 6 centimeters of snow on Monday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/27 18:33
Snowman seen on Hehuanshan on Dec. 27. 

Snowman seen on Hehuanshan on Dec. 27.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo of a snowman was taken on Monday morning (Dec. 27) after significant snowfall on Hehuanshan.

By 7 a.m., more than five centimeters of snow had accumulated, representing the largest snowfall thus far this winter. After spending the night at Songsyue Lodge and in the Wuling parking lot, snow chasers were thrilled to see some substantial snowfall on Monday morning, reported CNA.

Low temperatures from a cold air mass and water vapor from a cloud system from southern China combined to create the optimal conditions for snow on central Taiwan's Hehuanshan. The entire mountain was transformed into a winter wonderland with a thick layer of snow covering roads and treetops.

According to local staff, the snow fell from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., resulting in an accumulation of between 5 and 6 cm, a significant increase from the previous day. In the photo, which was taken in front of Songsyue Lodge, a snowman appears to be angry as sticks have been used to form a vexed scowl on his face, his arms seem to be raised in despair, while three tiny, expressionless snow figures stand next to him.
snow in Taiwan

