Snow falls once more in Taiwan on mountains after Christmas holiday

Yushan, Hehuanshan experience snowfall on Monday, while Taipingshan not cold enough for snow

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/27 17:48
Snow-capped Yushan North Peak. (Central Weather Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's highest peaks received further snow on Monday (Dec. 27) after brief snowfalls on Christmas Day.

More than 2 centimeters of snow was reported on Yushan's North Peak after six hours of precipitation early Monday morning. Also, 0.7 cm of snow was recorded on Paiyun Lodge, at 3,402 meters, on the trail to Yushan's Main Peak, when temperatures hovered between - 2 to 0 degrees Celsius in Yushan National Park.

On the same morning, Wuling, the highest point of Hehuanshan in central Taiwan, also experienced snow. Meanwhile, Taipingshan in the northeast, Yilan, was not cold enough for snow, with its lowest recorded temperature of 2 C on Monday morning.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) advised visitors heading for the snow-covered mountains to take extra caution in icy conditions.

Northeasterly winds are expected to weaken on Tuesday (Dec. 28) and temperatures will bounce back by 1 to 4 C across the country. The weather is expected to be freezing on New Year's Eve, according to one weather expert Daniel Wu.

Snow-capped Paiyun Lodge. (Central Weather Bureau photos)
