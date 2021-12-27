SEMI Taiwan bringing together 650 exhibitors, demonstrating country's semiconductor prowess

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The largest-ever SEMICON Taiwan, a major showcase for semiconductor applications, will kick off Tuesday (Dec. 28) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1).

The annual expo connecting Taiwanese and international microelectronics companies will feature a record 2,150 booths from 650 exhibitors. This sheer number of participants highlights Taiwan's place in the semiconductor sphere, said Terry Tsao (曹世綸), president of organizer SEMI Taiwan.

Most of the buyers are based in Taiwan, as global industry players have set up offices in the country. The event can thus proceed with limited impact from COVID-19 restrictions, CNA quoted Tsao as saying.

Themed “Forward as One,” the show will focus on compound semiconductors, heterogeneous integration, smart manufacturing, and green manufacturing. SEMICON Taiwan 2021 is arguably the largest exhibition in the world for compound semiconductors, which have piqued the market's interest for their unlocked potential, Tsao said.

Also in the spotlight will be a pavilion for green manufacturing, which advocates environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives in the semiconductor sector. This area is expected to expand next year as the country makes a greater effort to address environmental concerns.