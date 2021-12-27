Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rick Wu (吳睿軒), the 23-year-old son of TV star Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), has been released on bail after being arrested early Sunday morning (Dec. 26) for smoking marijuana outside a nightclub in Taipei.

According to a police investigation, the junior Wu, who goes by the stage name LucyPIE, visited the RUFF Nightclub in Xinyi District on Christmas night. At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Wu and a friend stepped out of the club to chat, and the two allegedly began to smoke marijuana, reported CNA.

Wu's friend went back into the club, while Wu remained outside and continued to smoke. When police on patrol walked past Wu, they could smell the telltale odor of marijuana and noticed that he was holding a suspicious-looking cigarette.

Officers asked Wu to submit to a rapid urinalysis, which determined that he had been smoking marijuana. Police arrested him on the spot and took him in for questioning.



Wu (left) at Taipei City District Prosecutor's Office. (CNA photo)

Wu claimed he does not smoke marijuana and that he was not aware that the cigarette his friend gave him contained it. Police transferred Wu to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

Following further questioning by prosecutors, Wu was released on NT$100,000 (US$3,600) bail at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Half an hour after his son's release, the Jacky Wu took to Facebook to write, "Not teaching a child is the father's failure. Raising, teaching, and guiding, these are our responsibilities as parents." He wrote that his son had violated both the law and the "most basic standard of morality."

Wu implored the judge to issue a heavy punishment. "The most unforgivable mistake is: stupidity. I’m ashamed as a father and can’t shirk the blame," he wrote.

In 2018, Rick Wu was slapped with an NT$500,000 fine for threatening to blow up Taipei City Hall on his Instagram page, which his father described as the "most serious crime in history." During an appearance on the TV show "Classical Songs 2138" following the incident, he said that although his father had asked him to leave the "family business," this presented "a chance to forge a new identity."