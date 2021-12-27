Alexa
Taiwan donates 10 metric tons of typhoon aid to Philippines over Christmas weekend

Two Taiwanese C-130 military aircraft delivered emergency supplies

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/27 11:17
Taiwan Air Force C-130 lands at Mactan-Cebu International Airport. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan donated 10 metric tons of aid to the Philippines over Christmas weekend to help the island nation recover from the destruction wrought by Super Typhoon Rai.

The typhoon struck the Philippines on Dec. 16, resulting in 378 deaths, 742 injuries, and 60 people going missing. The tropical cyclone affected as many as 3.95 million people, and local infrastructure and agricultural losses have exceeded US$400 million.

In response, the Cabinet held a meeting to discuss Taiwan's response to the disaster and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Ministry of National Defense (MND) to coordinate on providing relief. According to a press release from the MOFA, two Air Force C-130 aircraft took off from Pingtung Air Base and landed at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 25-26).

(MOFA photo)

The supplies included rations, biscuits, instant noodles, bottled drinking water, canned food, tents, and portable water filters. The total weight of the materials was 10 metric tons.

Taiwan's representative in the Philippines, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇), received the supplies at the airport and handed them over to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council officials. On behalf of MOFA, Hsu expressed the hope that the supplies would provide some comfort to those in disaster-stricken areas.

(MOFA photo)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Sunday (Dec. 26) wrote in a tweet that Rai had "ruined Christmas for many & hit us hard too as we truly care about our #Filipino brothers & sisters." He called on the people in devastated regions to "hang in there" and pledged that more supplies are on the way.

On Dec. 22, Wu presided over Taiwan's donation of US$500,000 in relief funds to the Philippines’ representative in Taiwan, Wilfredo Fernandez. Fernandez expressed his country’s gratitude and said the donation would be allocated to those in need as soon as possible.

(MOFA photo)
