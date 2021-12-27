200 Santas on Harleys ride to central Taiwan Catholic church for Christmas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of bikers dressed as Santa Claus rode their heavy motorcycles to a historic Catholic church in central Taiwan to celebrate Christmas.

On Christmas day, over 200 Harley-Davidson enthusiasts from numerous counties and cities across the country decked out as Santas flocked to the 138-year-old Luocuo Church (羅厝天主教堂) to celebrate the holiday, reported FTV News. The large caravan of Santas rumbling through town drew many onlookers as they rode their massive Harley-Davidson "sleighs."

The church, which is located in Changhua County's Puxin Township, normally holds a light sculpture show among other festivities every Christmas. However, due to the pandemic, the festivities were canceled this year due to epidemic prevention restrictions.

Instead, Puxin Township Mayor Chang Cheng-yu (張乘瑜), who is a Harley enthusiast, chose to give some Christmas cheer to the parishioners by inviting members of the “Iron Wings” Motorcycle Club to dress as Santas in a biker parade as a "charity and culture event." The parade started from the church parking lot and wound its way through the streets and alleys of the township.

Once fully assembled, the armada of motorcycles stretched for nearly one kilometer, with each bike valued around NT$1 million and a combined total value of approximately NT$200 million. The event is the first such large-scale gathering of Harley riders held on Christmas in central Taiwan, reported Watch Media.



