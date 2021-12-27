Alexa
Ashes: Short delay to Day 2 start after England COVID drama

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 07:35
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The start of the second day of the third Ashes cricket test between Australia and England was delayed by 30 minutes Monday at Melbourne Cricket Ground after a COVID-related drama within the England camp.

“Our players have been given the all clear to play today and have arrived at the ground," England Cricket tweeted.

Play had been due to start at 10:30 a.m. local time (2330 GMT), with Australia on 61-1 in reply to England’s modest first-innings total of 185.

Earlier, England Cricket had tweeted that “The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team’s family group."

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0, which means England needs to win all three remaining matches to regain the Ashes.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-27 08:56 GMT+08:00

