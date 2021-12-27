Brighton overcomes Brentford for 1st EPL win since September

Brentford's Mathias Jensen in action with Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, left, and Adam Lallana during the English Premier League soccer... Brentford's Mathias Jensen in action with Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, left, and Adam Lallana during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Neal Maupay struck a stunning goal against his former club as Brighton picked up a first Premier League win in 12 games by beating Brentford 2-0 on Sunday.

Maupay sent an unstoppable effort into the top right corner in the 42nd minute after Leandro Trossard had already volleyed Brighton in front.

Brentford had second-half opportunities to salvage something but was denied by a couple of superb saves from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, while home defender Marc Cucurella cleared Ethan Pinnock's header off the line.

Victory for Graham Potter’s side ended a poor streak stretching back to a 2-1 success over Leicester on Sept. 19, and it lifted the south coast team to ninth in the standings.

Brentford is three points behind in 13th place in its first Premier League campaign.

