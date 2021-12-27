Alexa
Dam breaks threaten worse flooding in northeast Brazil

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 04:27
Aerial view of floods caused by heavy rains in the city of Itapetinga, southern region of the state of Bahia, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Bahia...

A man tries to recover furniture through the window of his house due to flooding caused by intense rains in the city of Itapetinga, in the southern r...

Families place furniture on the roof of their houses due to floods caused by heavy rains in the city of Itapetinga, southern region of Bahia state, Br...

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes.

The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety.

“A dam with a high volume of water has broken and a strong flash flood is expected to affect the municipality of Itambe in a few moments. All residents should evacuate from the banks of the river Verruga urgently,” said the city message posted on Instagram.

The Bahia state government’s press office said heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected 72 cities since early November, forcing more than 4,000 from their homes and complicating access to some communities.

“At this first moment we’re acting to save people, to get people off the top of their houses, out of isolation, with boats, Bahia Gov. Rui Costa said during a visit to an affected area Sunday. He said officials were trying to distribute food, mattresses and warm clothing.

