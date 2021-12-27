Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Man United COVID break ends with game at Newcastle

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/27 02:05
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre and Donny van der Beek, right, reacts alongside Fred during the English Premier League soccer match between ...

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre and Donny van der Beek, right, reacts alongside Fred during the English Premier League soccer match between ...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday with the Premier League the only major competition in action:

NEWCASTLE vs MAN UNITED

Manchester United travels to Newcastle seeking a third consecutive win in the Premier League since Ralf Rangnick took charge until the end of the season. United is trying to close the eight-point gap on fourth place in its bid to qualify for the Champions League. It's the end of a 16-day coronavirus-enforced break for United after matches were postponed. Defender Raphael Varane (hamstring) and forward Edinson Cavani (tendon) could feature for the first time since being injured at the start of November. Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also expected to be fit after missing United’s last game, a 1-0 win at Norwich on Dec. 11. Newcastle's focus is Premier League survival, sitting next-to-last in the standings, three points from safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-27 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
"