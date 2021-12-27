English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (5), Riyad Mahrez (14), Ilkay Gundogan (21), Raheem Sterling (25, 87), Aymeric Laporte (69).
Leicester: James Maddison (55), Ademola Lookman (59), Kelechi Iheanacho (65).
Halftime: 4-0.
Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (6, 67), Kieran Tierney (44), Alexandre Lacazette (84), Emile Smith-Rowe (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
Tottenham: Harry Kane (32), Lucas Moura (34), Heung Min Son (74).
Halftime: 2-0.
West Ham: Michail Antonio (49), Said Benrahma (64).
Southampton: Mohamed Elyounoussi (8), James Ward Prowse (61), Jan Bednarek (70).
Halftime: 0-1.
Huddersfield: Danny Ward (3), Sorba Thomas (80, 84).
Blackpool: Jerry Yates (1), Gary Madine (18).
Halftime: 1-2.
Middlesbrough: Ryan Yates (17), Andraz Sporar (69).
Halftime: 1-0.
Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Plymouth: Panutche Camara (42), Jordan Garrick (75).
Halftime: 0-1.
Shrewsbury: Ryan Bowman (49), Josh Vela (72), Daniel Udoh (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
Lincoln: Warren O'Hora (4), Chris Maguire (8).
Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Twine (59, 90), Matt O'Riley (75).
Halftime: 2-0.
Oldham: Benny Couto (12).
Scunthorpe: Ryan Loft (51, 77), Myles Hippolyte (74).
Halftime: 1-0.
Tranmere: Nicky Maynard (7), Kieron Morris (87).
Halftime: 1-0.
Mansfield Town: John-Joe O'Toole (55), Jordan Bowery (62), George Maris (66).
Hartlepool: Luke Molyneux (25), Nicky Featherstone (51).
Halftime: 0-1.
Aldershot: No Name (86).
Woking: No Name (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (10, 36).
Halftime: 0-2.
Stockport County: No Name (4, 10, 13, 37, 82).
Altrincham: No Name (31).
Halftime: 4-1.
Torquay United: No Name (66, 70, 86).
Halftime: 0-0.