English Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 01:37
Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Man City 6, Leicester 3

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (5), Riyad Mahrez (14), Ilkay Gundogan (21), Raheem Sterling (25, 87), Aymeric Laporte (69).

Leicester: James Maddison (55), Ademola Lookman (59), Kelechi Iheanacho (65).

Halftime: 4-0.

Norwich 0, Arsenal 5

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (6, 67), Kieran Tierney (44), Alexandre Lacazette (84), Emile Smith-Rowe (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0

Tottenham: Harry Kane (32), Lucas Moura (34), Heung Min Son (74).

Halftime: 2-0.

West Ham 2, Southampton 3

West Ham: Michail Antonio (49), Said Benrahma (64).

Southampton: Mohamed Elyounoussi (8), James Ward Prowse (61), Jan Bednarek (70).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2

Huddersfield: Danny Ward (3), Sorba Thomas (80, 84).

Blackpool: Jerry Yates (1), Gary Madine (18).

Halftime: 1-2.

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Middlesbrough: Ryan Yates (17), Andraz Sporar (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0

Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2

Plymouth: Panutche Camara (42), Jordan Garrick (75).

Halftime: 0-1.

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3

Shrewsbury: Ryan Bowman (49), Josh Vela (72), Daniel Udoh (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Lincoln: Warren O'Hora (4), Chris Maguire (8).

Milton Keynes Dons: Scott Twine (59, 90), Matt O'Riley (75).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League Two Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3

Oldham: Benny Couto (12).

Scunthorpe: Ryan Loft (51, 77), Myles Hippolyte (74).

Halftime: 1-0.

Tranmere 2, Barrow 0

Tranmere: Nicky Maynard (7), Kieron Morris (87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2

Mansfield Town: John-Joe O'Toole (55), Jordan Bowery (62), George Maris (66).

Hartlepool: Luke Molyneux (25), Nicky Featherstone (51).

Halftime: 0-1.

England National League Aldershot 1, Woking 1

Aldershot: No Name (86).

Woking: No Name (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Dover Athletic 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (10, 36).

Halftime: 0-2.

Stockport County 5, Altrincham 1

Stockport County: No Name (4, 10, 13, 37, 82).

Altrincham: No Name (31).

Halftime: 4-1.

Torquay United 3, Yeovil 0

Torquay United: No Name (66, 70, 86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Updated : 2021-12-27 03:46 GMT+08:00

