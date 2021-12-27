Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Moura, Kane, Son give Tottenham 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 01:51
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal P...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crysta...
Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, fails to get the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Wh...

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal P...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crysta...

Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, fails to get the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Wh...

LONDON (AP) — Lucas Moura scored one and set up goals for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Palace had failed to get the game called off after a coronavirus outbreak in the squad and manager Patrick Vieira was absent after testing positive himself.

Wilfried Zaha compounded Palace's woes with a needless red card in the 37th when the south London club was already trailing 2-0.

Tottenham remains unbeaten in six league games under Antonio Conte and is six points behind fourth-place Arsenal with three games in hand.

A decisive five-minute period swung the game in Tottenham’s favor with two quickfire goals and Palace then reduced to 10 men.

Kane scored in the 32nd minute from Moura’s center after he was set free by Emerson Royal.

The Brazilian pair combined again two minutes later when Emerson’s cross was headed in from close range by Moura.

Palace’s capitulation was complete as, 11 minutes after picking up a first yellow card, Zaha foolishly flung his arms at Davinson Sanchez and was sent off by referee Jon Moss.

Tottenham had to wait until the 74th before extending its lead further. Moura again found space down the right and his cross was turned home at the near post by Son for his fourth goal in five games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-27 03:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
"