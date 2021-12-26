All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 25 15 7 2 1 33 78 71 Hartford 23 13 6 2 2 30 78 67 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Hershey 23 12 8 2 1 27 70 72 Providence 22 11 7 3 1 26 60 58 Bridgeport 28 10 14 1 3 24 75 87 WB/Scranton 22 9 10 1 2 21 51 71 Lehigh Valley 23 6 11 4 2 18 58 75

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 21 18 1 2 0 38 75 40 Rochester 23 15 8 0 0 30 89 85 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Toronto 21 10 9 1 1 22 64 75 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63 Milwaukee 27 12 13 2 0 26 77 84 Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77 Iowa 23 10 10 2 1 23 70 67 Grand Rapids 23 9 10 3 1 22 65 71 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 23 18 2 2 1 39 86 53 Ontario 21 14 5 1 1 30 83 64 Henderson 22 12 7 2 1 27 65 57 Colorado 26 11 11 2 2 26 82 84 Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64 Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69 San Jose 24 10 13 1 0 21 75 100 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70 Bakersfield 19 7 8 1 3 18 50 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, ppd

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Toronto, ppd

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.