Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 26, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with a shower;32;26;Humid with a shower;32;25;SSW;11;81%;66%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;25;21;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;WNW;21;63%;7%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine;9;-1;Turning sunny;10;-1;NE;5;70%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in places;19;12;Clearing;19;13;WSW;16;79%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;2;2;Cloudy and milder;8;6;SSE;15;93%;89%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;2;0;Decreasing clouds;2;-2;S;4;91%;64%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cold;4;-3;Sunny;9;-3;E;13;49%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;-15;-23;Turning cloudy, cold;-12;-12;SSW;12;77%;13%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and hot;38;23;Very hot;38;23;SSE;10;28%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;18;12;A thick cloud cover;18;14;SSW;13;77%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Some brightening;25;18;N;15;71%;31%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;NW;15;44%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;32;21;A p.m. shower or two;33;22;SE;11;65%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Brilliant sunshine;30;15;Sunshine;27;15;ESE;11;53%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;32;25;Nice with sunshine;31;22;E;9;57%;9%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;15;10;Breezy in the a.m.;18;12;W;21;70%;6%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;0;-8;Sunny and milder;6;-8;SSW;10;14%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;8;2;Occasional rain;4;1;W;9;91%;93%;0

Berlin, Germany;Fog to sun;-4;-7;Cloudy and cold;-2;-3;ESE;12;56%;32%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;A little p.m. rain;19;11;SE;8;70%;68%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;N;13;77%;94%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;1;-1;Dull and dreary;2;-2;ESE;8;60%;37%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;8;7;A couple of showers;9;8;S;13;84%;98%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and ice;3;0;A little rain;2;1;NE;17;93%;98%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and colder;2;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-3;SW;5;42%;62%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;34;21;Nice with sunshine;30;22;ENE;13;54%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;NE;9;61%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cold with sunshine;0;-5;Sunny, not as cold;4;-2;W;14;53%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;20;10;Sunshine;21;12;NE;11;51%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;A shower or two;21;16;NW;16;78%;97%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;28;18;Partly sunny;28;18;NE;5;61%;30%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;30;22;Hazy sun;31;23;NE;6;67%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Thickening clouds;5;4;Damp in the morning;11;2;W;26;62%;47%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;E;10;65%;2%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;-1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;1;-1;SE;20;69%;26%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;29;22;Sunny and nice;27;22;NNE;13;58%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Dense fog;25;19;Clouds and sun, warm;23;19;S;13;65%;8%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;ESE;12;73%;91%;3

Delhi, India;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Hazy sunshine;19;11;N;9;84%;10%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;11;-6;Partly sunny;7;-4;SSW;12;38%;33%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;25;15;Hazy sun;26;15;NE;6;62%;6%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with t-storms;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SSW;11;77%;93%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;9;4;A couple of showers;9;7;SE;15;94%;97%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Afternoon showers;3;1;Partly sunny;6;-4;NNE;8;44%;15%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;18;16;Clearing, a shower;19;15;WSW;23;86%;86%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;18;11;Cloudy and cool;14;12;NE;12;69%;23%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower and t-storm;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;NE;13;62%;6%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;ESE;13;58%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;-10;-14;Frigid;-10;-12;SSW;8;89%;29%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;6;61%;64%;6

Hong Kong, China;A little p.m. rain;19;8;Morning rain, cloudy;11;9;NNE;13;83%;76%;1

Honolulu, United States;A stray shower;27;20;A couple of showers;27;21;E;17;59%;88%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;30;18;Clouds and sun;29;18;SSE;10;48%;4%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;4;NNW;10;66%;14%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;14;11;High clouds;15;10;SSE;12;60%;14%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;15;74%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;N;13;52%;6%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm or two;23;15;A shower and t-storm;19;12;N;17;91%;99%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;7;-1;Mostly sunny;11;-6;ENE;8;32%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds, a shower;27;17;Rain and drizzle;24;14;NE;12;59%;96%;1

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thickening clouds;16;5;Mostly cloudy;16;4;SSE;7;65%;14%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;30;17;Sunny and beautiful;31;18;N;18;23%;1%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-9;Cloudy and cold;-5;-9;ESE;5;79%;70%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;25;Partial sunshine;31;23;N;12;60%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Thundershowers;29;23;Showers and t-storms;27;22;ESE;7;81%;84%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;27;18;Hazy sunshine;28;19;SW;6;60%;13%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;6;73%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A bit of rain;10;4;A little p.m. rain;12;5;WNW;12;75%;99%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;33;25;Some sun, a shower;32;25;SW;10;72%;61%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;21;18;Partly sunny;22;18;S;9;76%;8%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;17;14;A shower;17;15;SW;11;87%;91%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds, then sun;10;7;A little a.m. rain;10;9;S;15;93%;97%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;14;7;Rain developing;11;5;W;24;83%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Mostly cloudy;28;24;NNE;9;78%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;11;10;A shower in the a.m.;15;10;WSW;17;67%;58%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;ENE;22;60%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;8;85%;94%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;NE;11;78%;99%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy, not as warm;21;12;Windy in the p.m.;22;11;SSE;27;51%;26%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;SSW;7;32%;4%;5

Miami, United States;Sunny and nice;26;18;Partly sunny;26;19;E;9;72%;25%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy this morning;-3;-12;Cold;-5;-13;SW;10;91%;8%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;32;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;ENE;23;66%;19%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;Sunny and nice;24;16;ENE;14;57%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Afternoon flurries;-1;-11;Rather cloudy;-7;-11;ENE;0;69%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-5;-14;Cold;-9;-15;W;13;77%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;29;22;Decreasing clouds;31;22;N;10;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Showers around;23;16;A thundershower;25;15;NE;19;69%;96%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine and breezy;9;0;A stray p.m. shower;4;4;S;8;48%;89%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;16;8;ESE;9;75%;12%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-8;-10;Snow;-6;-12;SW;11;96%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cold;5;0;Partly sunny, chilly;6;2;W;21;51%;31%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold;-7;-14;Cloudy and cold;-8;-8;NE;6;89%;75%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-2;-14;Cloudy and colder;-8;-10;ENE;10;73%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;31;24;A t-storm around;30;25;ENE;10;70%;83%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;32;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;NW;11;76%;91%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;E;9;80%;80%;4

Paris, France;A couple of showers;11;9;Periods of rain;12;10;S;15;72%;99%;0

Perth, Australia;Very hot;43;28;Very hot;39;25;ESE;16;20%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;N;14;67%;30%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;25;High clouds;35;25;SE;15;63%;26%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;ESE;9;53%;56%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy, cold;-3;-4;Cloudy;2;-2;SE;6;60%;36%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and frigid;-9;-20;Sunny, not as cold;-2;-17;W;6;43%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, rain;20;11;Times of rain;20;12;SW;14;68%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;20;13;Low clouds;20;12;SE;7;88%;8%;1

Recife, Brazil;A thunderstorm;29;26;A shower or two;30;25;E;10;76%;89%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few a.m. flurries;1;-4;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-6;NE;9;60%;5%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;-3;-6;More clouds than sun;0;-9;SSW;10;89%;29%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Variable clouds;30;22;N;12;66%;32%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cool;14;10;Sunny intervals;18;11;ESE;8;43%;7%;3

Rome, Italy;Rain;14;8;Cloudy with a shower;16;9;WSW;9;85%;98%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-13;-13;Cloudy and frigid;-11;-14;W;10;84%;27%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy with showers;10;8;A little a.m. rain;9;3;NW;25;83%;70%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;27;16;ENE;17;70%;89%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;10;69%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with sunshine;24;17;A couple of showers;24;18;WSW;10;83%;87%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;ENE;6;28%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;32;18;Sunshine and nice;30;17;SSW;12;37%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;N;17;68%;3%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;18;12;A shower;18;10;SE;11;82%;91%;2

Seattle, United States;A little snow;-3;-7;Very cold;-5;-7;ENE;9;69%;27%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and frigid;-7;-12;Not as cold;1;-11;WNW;5;50%;3%;2

Shanghai, China;Cold with sunshine;2;-2;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-2;W;12;38%;1%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;15;66%;63%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;8;3;A little rain;10;4;SSW;13;83%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A shower;28;23;ENE;6;72%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-11;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-5;S;6;95%;6%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;23;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;17;SE;23;68%;86%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;15;13;A shower or two;15;14;E;13;76%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, cold;-5;-6;Snow showers, cold;-4;-6;S;9;81%;56%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Snow and rain;1;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;NE;7;81%;9%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Milder with clearing;9;-1;Sunshine;9;-1;NNW;16;55%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;9;2;Plenty of sunshine;9;2;NNE;8;25%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Sunny;19;11;ENE;7;57%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;18;13;Cooler with rain;16;10;SE;12;75%;100%;0

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;6;0;Sunny, but chilly;6;0;ESE;11;43%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;4;-3;Ice to rain;2;1;SSE;30;85%;83%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;22;14;Mostly cloudy;20;13;WSW;15;49%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds rolling in;20;11;Becoming cloudy;19;13;WSW;13;72%;72%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;-15;-29;Sunshine;-13;-31;NNW;10;60%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-5;-15;Overcast, very cold;-8;-11;NE;5;67%;38%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and chilly;0;-1;Cloudy;2;-1;ESE;9;63%;34%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds, warm;30;18;Sunny and very warm;29;15;ESE;9;41%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;-1;-9;Cold;-4;-11;S;8;82%;13%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning sunny, cold;-4;-12;Turning cloudy, cold;-5;-8;ESE;14;80%;6%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy and warmer;21;17;Partly sunny, windy;22;18;NNW;38;75%;11%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;32;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;NNW;7;56%;26%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;3;-10;Mostly sunny;1;-10;NE;3;49%;0%;2

