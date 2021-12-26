Alexa
Plum trees in bloom at Jiaobanshan Residence in Taiwan’s Taoyuan

Chiang Kai-shek and wife Soong Mei-ling spent many vacations there

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/26 21:12
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The numerous plum trees at Jiaobanshan Residence in Taoyuan’s Fuxing District have been blossoming, emitting a delicate fragrance, CNA reported on Sunday (Dec. 26).

Plum blossoms usually emerge at Jiaobanshan Residence during the second half of December and last through January every year. With the arrival of the latest cold air mass, 70% to 80% of the plum trees there have blossomed, with the full bloom expected for New Year’s Day.

Taoyuan’s Scenic Area Service Agency said Sunday that the area of the plum garden at the residence, which is one of the largest in northern Taiwan, is about two hectares, containing 296 plum trees. They were planted around 1961, the agency added.

The residence was one of the many villas all over Taiwan where the late Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his wife Soong Mei-ling (宋美齡) spent their vacations.

The Taoyuan City Government recommends members of the public take Taiwan Tourist Shuttle bus No. 502 (Xiaowulai Route) or No. 506 (Dongyanshan Route) and get off at the residence.

Plum garden at Jiaobanshan Residence in Taoyuan’s Fuxing District. (Taoyuan Scenic Area Service Agency photo)
"