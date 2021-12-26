Reactions to the death of former Archbishop Desmond Tutu

An electronic screen shows South Africa's Keshav Maharaj at the team line up during a minute of silence in memory of Desmond Tutu ahead of a Test Cric... An electronic screen shows South Africa's Keshav Maharaj at the team line up during a minute of silence in memory of Desmond Tutu ahead of a Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

FILE - Britain't Queen Elizabeth II emerges from St. George's Cathedral with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the end of a service to commemorate Human Righ... FILE - Britain't Queen Elizabeth II emerges from St. George's Cathedral with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the end of a service to commemorate Human Rights Day, in Cape Town on Tuesday, March 21, 1995. South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, it was announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall. (AP Photo/John Moore, File)

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu and his wife Le... FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, it was announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall. (Henk Kruger/African News Agency, Pool via AP, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Reactions to the death on Sunday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu:

___

“The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu (always known as Arch) is news that we receive with profound sadness — but also with profound gratitude as we reflect upon his life. ... Arch’s love transformed the lives of politicians and priests, township dwellers and world leaders. The world is different because of this man.” — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

___

“He was never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were and his legacy must be honored by continuing his work to ensure equality for all.” — Amnesty International South Africa Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed.

___

“The loss of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu is immeasurable. He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing. His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies." — The Nelson Mandela Foundation.

___