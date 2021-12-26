Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reactions to the death of former Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By Associated Press
2021/12/26 17:55
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu and his wife Le...
FILE - Britain't Queen Elizabeth II emerges from St. George's Cathedral with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the end of a service to commemorate Human Righ...
An electronic screen shows South Africa's Keshav Maharaj at the team line up during a minute of silence in memory of Desmond Tutu ahead of a Test Cric...

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu and his wife Le...

FILE - Britain't Queen Elizabeth II emerges from St. George's Cathedral with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the end of a service to commemorate Human Righ...

An electronic screen shows South Africa's Keshav Maharaj at the team line up during a minute of silence in memory of Desmond Tutu ahead of a Test Cric...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Reactions to the death on Sunday of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu:

___

“The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu (always known as Arch) is news that we receive with profound sadness — but also with profound gratitude as we reflect upon his life. ... Arch’s love transformed the lives of politicians and priests, township dwellers and world leaders. The world is different because of this man.” — Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

___

“He was never afraid to call out human rights violators no matter who they were and his legacy must be honored by continuing his work to ensure equality for all.” — Amnesty International South Africa Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed.

___

“The loss of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu is immeasurable. He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing. His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies." — The Nelson Mandela Foundation.

___

Updated : 2021-12-26 19:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Lee Jinglei says she seeks end of drama, sincerity from Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
Vivian Hsu's husband says he believes her denial of affair with Wang Leehom
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Wang Leehom's 'mistress' Yumi allegedly attempts suicide
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
Netizens concerned by Chinese rocket flying south of Taiwan
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Taiwan reports 23 imported breakthrough Omicron cases in 1 week
Taiwan reports 23 imported breakthrough Omicron cases in 1 week
"