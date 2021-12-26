Taiwan to close alpine section of Provincial Highway 14A as safety precaution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hehuanshan section of Provincial Highway 14A will be closed from 5 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 26) until Monday morning as a safety precaution, Taiwan’s highway authority said in a press release on Sunday.

The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said that Provincial Highway 14A’s Cuifeng-to-Dayuling section (18k to 41.5k) will be closing due to potential snowfall and low temperatures that could result in icy conditions.

During the closure, vehicles are allowed to exit but not enter the section. Depending on real-time weather conditions at the site, the DGH said it could expand the road closure to include part of the Provincial Highway 8. It will decide Monday morning whether to end the closure or require vehicles to install snow chains.