Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases

No deaths reported Sunday

  394
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/26 14:29
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced one new local case of COVID-19, 23 imported ones, and no deaths.

The one local case is a man in his 30s who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a CECC news release on Sunday. He was diagnosed with the virus on Saturday after being tested due to his work, which includes caring for patients.

The 23 imported cases include 13 males and 10 females between the ages of 10 and 80 who arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 19 and 24. Among these cases, 11 arrived from Kazakhstan, 10 from the U.S., one from Cameroon, and one from South Africa.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,915 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,261 of which were imported. As of Sunday, a total of 850 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, had succumbed to the disease.
CECC
local case
imported cases
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Shanghai COVID regulations disrupt flights to Taiwan until early February
Shanghai COVID regulations disrupt flights to Taiwan until early February
2021/12/25 16:34
Taiwan declares COVID infection fears at Academia Sinica over
Taiwan declares COVID infection fears at Academia Sinica over
2021/12/25 15:29
Taiwan confirms 18 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 18 imported COVID cases
2021/12/25 14:14
Taiwan to launch vaccine map before New Year
Taiwan to launch vaccine map before New Year
2021/12/24 20:33
Taiwan to fine Academia Sinica up to NT$150,000 for COVID lab infection
Taiwan to fine Academia Sinica up to NT$150,000 for COVID lab infection
2021/12/24 15:56