Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 26) announced one new local case of COVID-19, 23 imported ones, and no deaths.

The one local case is a man in his 30s who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a CECC news release on Sunday. He was diagnosed with the virus on Saturday after being tested due to his work, which includes caring for patients.

The 23 imported cases include 13 males and 10 females between the ages of 10 and 80 who arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 19 and 24. Among these cases, 11 arrived from Kazakhstan, 10 from the U.S., one from Cameroon, and one from South Africa.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,915 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,261 of which were imported. As of Sunday, a total of 850 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, had succumbed to the disease.