Clippers' Paul George out with torn ligament in right elbow

By Associated Press
2021/12/26 11:23
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) loses control of the ball while defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George during the second hal...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George shoots during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Cal...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out up to a month.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced George’s injury Saturday. He will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, when next steps will be decided, the team said.

George was injured at Portland on Dec. 6 and missed five straight games with what the team said was a sprained right elbow. He returned to play against San Antonio and Sacramento this week.

UCL tears are more common in baseball, where often lead to Tommy John surgery.

George leads the Clippers in scoring with a career-high 24.7 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game. He's second on the team in rebounds at 7.1.

He has been the team's go-to player this season with Kawhi Leonard sidelined. Leonard had surgery in July to repair a partially torn ACL and the Clippers have not given a timetable for his return.

George missed most of the 2014-15 season while recovering from a compound fracture in his left leg during a scrimmage with the national team. He also had surgery on both shoulders before joining the Clippers in 2019-20 that delayed his debut in LA for 11 games.

Updated : 2021-12-26 12:26 GMT+08:00

