Traore scores 19 to carry BYU past Liberty 80-75

HONOLULU (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU narrowly beat Liberty 80-75 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

Trevin Knell added 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas had 11 for BYU (11-3).

Darius McGhee had 29 points for the Flames (8-6). Shiloh Robinson added 11 points.

