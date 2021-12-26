Alexa
Traore scores 19 to carry BYU past Liberty 80-75

By Associated Press
2021/12/26 10:11
HONOLULU (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU narrowly beat Liberty 80-75 in the Diamond Head Classic on Saturday.

Trevin Knell added 15 points and Te’Jon Lucas had 11 for BYU (11-3).

Darius McGhee had 29 points for the Flames (8-6). Shiloh Robinson added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-26 11:38 GMT+08:00

